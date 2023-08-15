9 Pakistani Athletes Nominated for Civil Awards on Independence Day

Nine renowned national athletes have been honored with civil awards for their exceptional achievements in their respective sports on the occasion of Independence Day.

As per the official announcement, the investiture ceremony for the following civil awards, divided into different categories, will take place on Pakistan Day, March 23, next year.

According to the confirmed list, legendary hockey player, Islahuddin Siddiqui, will be awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz for his achievements.

Renowned female climber, Naila Kiani will be bestowed with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, the third-highest civilian honor, in recognition of her achievements in mountaineering.

Ifrah Wali will receive the Presidential Pride of Performance Award in skiing, Sharif Tahir and Zaman Anwar in wrestling, and Shajar Abbas in athletics.

Usman Tajwar will be conferred the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in the sport of boxing, Ushna Sohail in lawn tennis, and Danish Atlas will receive his award in the sport of squash.