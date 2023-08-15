Tourists Stranded Again Due to Landslide on Karakoram Highway

A landslide and mudslide have, once again, shut parts of the Karakoram Highway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday, causing travel problems. The mudflow in a nullah obstructed the roadway near Bisham city in KP.

Ghulam Abbas, deputy director for the National Highway Authority (NHA) for Shangla and Kohistan, said that a team has mobilized to clear the roadway near Bisham. He also reported a landslide blocking road number 428 in Ginni.

Abbas stated that the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) had started clearing these areas. Diamer Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd.) Muhammad Arif told the media that Babusar Top — an alternate route between Mansehra and Gilgit Baltistan — has also been closed.

ALSO READ CDA Road Project No More? Islamabad Wildlife Management Board Gets Control of Margalla Hills

He added that landslide-struck roads would be cleared in a day to allow the trapped tourists and passengers to exit the area.

Authorities have been placed on high alert to assist the stranded locals and tourists. The district administration has also advised people to avoid travel during bad weather to avoid inconvenience.