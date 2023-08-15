Transgender Person Arrested for Alleged Murder in Lahore

The police in Iqbal Town, Lahore have apprehended a transgender individual, Adnan, for being involved in the murder of a rickshaw driver. The incident unfolded on Monday night during a scuffle between Adnan and the rickshaw driver, Ghulam Shabbir, along Wahdat Road.

According to the official police report, the altercation escalated, resulting in Adnan physically assaulting Shabbir. Regrettably, the confrontation led to Shabbir losing consciousness and being rushed to a nearby medical facility. Despite efforts to save him, Shabbir succumbed to his injuries.

In response to this distressing incident, a group of rickshaw drivers gathered along the same road, causing disruptions to the flow of traffic. The gathering transformed into a protest against the untimely demise of their fellow driver.

The police have detained Adnan in connection with the incident. The investigation is ongoing as authorities strive to uncover the details surrounding the alleged murder.