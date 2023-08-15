People Furious Over Islamabad Police for Polluting the Capital City

Despite being a huge proponent of protecting the environment, Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has been taken to task by the public for not practicing what it preaches.

A recent video shared on social media shows a police mobile driving on the expressway while emitting heavy smoke. The person recording the video also took a closeup shot, which shows the driver in the traffic police uniform not wearing a seat belt.

The netizens have expressed their displeasure with the development, questioning the department’s fairness and transparency. Some people questioned the authorities as to why the law is so strict for civilians and not for the law enforcers and the elite.

Others have tagged the Chief Traffic Officer and the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad in hopes of some accountability.

The incident happened two days ago and is gaining traction rapidly. Islamabad Police is currently silent regarding the development despite the video making significant waves on social media.