Pakistani Man Arrested While Trying to Bury Murdered American Wife

By Salman Ahmed | Published Aug 16, 2023 | 4:44 pm

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Lahore Police arrested a man it found suspiciously burying a body late at night. The man, Kazim Kamal Khan, allegedly murdered his American wife, Diana Christo Khan, who was 50 years old.

A gravedigger, present at the scene, tipped off the police. He noticed someone attempting to bury a body without the usual customs such as performing funeral rites. When police arrived, they found the body without any cover, raising suspicions.

ALSO READ

The US State Department acknowledged the unfortunate passing of an American citizen in Lahore. According to the details, it is assisting the victim’s family during this tough time.

Notably, after the 9/11 attacks, Kazim was deported from the US. However, his wife and daughter stayed there, leading to a strained relationship. As per the reports, he tricked his wife into coming to Pakistan, falsely claiming he was critically ill.

ALSO READ

Examination of Diana’s body revealed injuries, including a head wound and neck bruises. The body is now undergoing further investigation to determine the exact cause of death.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Amna Ilyas Flaunts Her Curves In Little Black Bodycon with Ruffled Sleeves
Read more in lens

proproperty

Hangu’s TMA Presents E-TMA App for Seamless Engagement
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>