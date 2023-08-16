Pakistani Man Arrested While Trying to Bury Murdered American Wife

Lahore Police arrested a man it found suspiciously burying a body late at night. The man, Kazim Kamal Khan, allegedly murdered his American wife, Diana Christo Khan, who was 50 years old.

A gravedigger, present at the scene, tipped off the police. He noticed someone attempting to bury a body without the usual customs such as performing funeral rites. When police arrived, they found the body without any cover, raising suspicions.

The US State Department acknowledged the unfortunate passing of an American citizen in Lahore. According to the details, it is assisting the victim’s family during this tough time.

Notably, after the 9/11 attacks, Kazim was deported from the US. However, his wife and daughter stayed there, leading to a strained relationship. As per the reports, he tricked his wife into coming to Pakistan, falsely claiming he was critically ill.

Examination of Diana’s body revealed injuries, including a head wound and neck bruises. The body is now undergoing further investigation to determine the exact cause of death.