Board of Revenue Balochistan Selects PTCL Smart Cloud for E-Stamping Project

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Board of Revenue Balochistan have signed an agreement for provisioning of IaaS Smart Cloud Services at PTCL’s Tier-III Data Center for Land Record Management System (LRMS) and Fiber Optic Connectivity at Facilitation Centers at different districts of the province.

Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL and Roshan Ali Sheikh Senior Member, Board of Revenues Balochistan signed the agreement at a special ceremony of “Balochistan E-Stamping Project (Energized by PTCL Smart Cloud) and Revenue Sahooliyat Center Quetta (Board of Revenue Balochistan); recently held at Quetta Club, Quetta Cantt Balochistan. Bank of Punjab as a collection agent partner and Systems Limited as Technology Partner were also present at the ceremony.

While addressing to the ceremony Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, said “Today is an important day for the people of Balochistan. PTCL is proud to be the important pillar of this digital transformation and Modern technology adaptation by providing Smart Cloud solution in PTCL’s Tier III Data Center facility and fastest Internet and data connectivity through its Fiber Optic network in Gwadar, Quetta and far-flung areas across the province.”

He further added that This project will be the largest database of Balochistan. With the support of Balochistan government, this project will be expanded across the province. PTCL Will continue to play role in the development and better of Balochistan.”

Senior Member Board of Revenue, Roshan Ali Sheikh, said, “Inauguration of Balochistan E-Stamping Project and Facility Center Quetta is a historic initiative of government. The launch of e-stamping will be a big success, a substantial boost to revenue. Digital technology will stop tax collection leakages and ease the public.

These projects will create transparency, accountability and maximum level of paperless environment. Effective revenue collection from e-stamping will generate 2 billion revenues. Now in just 15 minutes land record will be available with scan code. With the implementation of Land Record Information Management System, the Revenue Department is on the path of development.”

The ceremony was attended by several dignities from different departments and institutions such as Brig. Rafique. Mr. Hamza Shafqat – Secretary Information. Dr. Khalid Hafeez – VC Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences. Syed Zafar Ali Bukhari – Secretary Excise and Taxation Balochistan. Brig. Wajahat. Farid Khan – BOP. Mr. Khalid Saeed – CEO R2V, etc.

PTCL endeavors to provide best-in-class services to its partners across Pakistan. This agreement is part of the growth momentum in the diverse areas of ICT and Security Solutions, which is crucial to a digital transformation and eco-system in Pakistan.