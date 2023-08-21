Islamabad Club Delays Memberships of Over 1,000 Govt Officials Despite Receiving Advance Fee

Islamabad Club has reportedly delayed over 1000 government officials (serving or retired) as well as private wealthy citizens including parliamentarians membership despite getting advance entrance fees in millions per case.

According to the Auditor General of Pakistan Audit Report 2022-23, the management of Islamabad Club received advance entrance fees amounting to Rs. 83.7 million during the financial year 2020-21 for membership of the Club.

Audit observed that advance entrance fees were received from the applicants from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021 but membership cases were not decided and finalized.

This advance fee was in addition to previous advance entrance fees worth Rs. 310.988 million received during the financial years 2002-03 to 2019-20 but membership was not yet finalized.

The audit further observed that the management did not set requirements to process an application within the minimum calendar days from the date the club received a complete application for membership along with half amount of the entrance fee.

The audit is of the view that pending decision of membership cases is leading to undo retention of money deposited by the applicants and non-finalization of cases is a question mark on the transparency of allotment of membership.

Management replied that applicants from the years 2003-16 were mostly interviewed. However pending applications due to file status are incomplete, remained absent in interviews, and deferred by the balloting committee.

Other applicants are also being interviewed or scheduled for future interviews on their turn.

The para was discussed in the DAC meeting held on 14.12.2022. The DAC directed the Islamabad Club to submit a revised and cogent reply to Audit within four weeks.

A revised and cogent reply was not furnished to Audit within two weeks on 02.01.2023.

Audit recommends that effective steps should be taken for the finalization of outstanding membership.