Caretaker Govt Bans Arms Licenses to Ensure National Security

The caretaker government has taken a decisive step by imposing a ban on the issuance of arms licenses, aiming to enhance national security and curb potential threats.

The decision was made by the caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti after assuming his official duties. A meeting convened with high-ranking officials served as the platform for the minister to acquaint himself with the Ministry of Interior and its affiliated departments.

ALSO READ FBR Finally Succeeds in Implementing Track & Trace System in Cement Sector

Minister Bugti expressed a firm commitment to combat terrorism and safeguarding both the nation and its citizens. He affirmed the formulation of a strategy to ensure the safety of all individuals, transcending religious or ethnic backgrounds.

Bugti emphasized that the state bears the solemn duty of protecting each citizen, underscoring the unalienable right of free movement within the country. He declared that no faction would be permitted to employ violence as a means of achieving their ends.

It’s worth noting that in the months leading up to the conclusion of the coalition government’s term, members of the National Assembly vehemently voiced their objections regarding the delayed issuance of arms licenses. Additionally, concerns were raised about the uncooperative behavior exhibited by the bureaucracy concerning this matter.