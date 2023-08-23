Roshan Digital Account Inflows Cross $6.48 Billion in July

Foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) were recorded at a total of $6.487 billion by the end of July 2023, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to the central bank data, till the end of July, funds of $1.474 billion have been repatriated with funds of $3.884 billion utilized locally. The total repatriated and utilized amount stands at $5.359 billion with net repatriable liability at $1.128 billion.

In July, funds received stood at $137 million, while funds of $22 million were repatriated. The funds utilized locally stood at $107 million. The net repatriable liability in July increased by $7 million.

According to the official numbers 596,268 RDAs have been opened since they were launched, representing a 1.7 percent increase on a monthly basis.

From September 2020 to July 2023, total net investments made through RDA stood at $731 million. NPC Investments (Conventional) stood at $319 million, while NPC Investments (Islamic) were recorded at $390 million. Roshan Equity Investments came in at $21 million. The Balances in Accounts was recorded at $377 million with Other Liabilities coming in at $20 million.