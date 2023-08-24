Over a Dozen Policemen Arrested for Gun Theft

Lahore police officials have been arrested after five government guns got stolen from the Township police station.

According to a media report, five government-owned 9mm Beretta guns were stolen from Lahore Township police. The department filed a charge against 13 police officials as per DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi’s direct orders.

The department has filed a case against ASI Tariq Aziz, Head Constable Sanaullah, Shehzad Iqbal, Suleman, Shabbir, Arshad, Constable Sajid, Ahsan, Umar, Haris, Raza Anwar, and Muhammad Saeed.

In another similar incident, the Balochistan Constabulary arms storage in Quetta was set ablaze in January 2015 after millions of rupees in firearms were stolen. After the inquiry, police detained six constabulary officers, including the depot in charge, and filed a FIR.

In addition, 13 arms dealers from various localities were arrested for arms theft. Over 700,000 rounds, dozens of Kalashnikov assault rifles, and other armaments were stolen from the depot.