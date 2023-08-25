Over 2,200 Children Suffered Sexual Abuse in First 6 Months of 2023

In a sobering revelation, a report published by Sahil, a non-profit organization dedicated to children’s protection, has unveiled distressing statistics regarding child sexual abuse in Pakistan.

The report, released on Thursday, exposed a staggering 2,227 cases of children falling victim to sexual abuse during the first half of the current year. This disheartening figure equates to an average of 12 children enduring sexual violence each day between January and June 2023.

Among the profoundly concerning details, the report disclosed that 1,207 girls and 1,020 boys were subjected to sexual abuse within this period. Sahil’s data collection hinges on media reports, suggesting that the actual number of such cases might be even higher.

Highlighting the breadth of the issue, Ansar Sajjad Bhatti, Sahil’s provincial coordinator, emphasized that incidents of child sexual abuse span various settings, including schools, hospitals, hotels, and even places of worship. Notably, the report highlighted the prevalence of abuse in madrassas, with 22 boys and girls subjected to sexual violence within these institutions.

Sahil’s report underscored the need for immediate action. The organization proposed the establishment of child safety cells across Punjab districts to avert such incidents and provide necessary support. An extensive awareness campaign, practical strategies, and improved legislation for children’s protection were strongly recommended. Additionally, Sahil urged the integration of child safety messages into school curriculums and the establishment of support systems to aid the rehabilitation of affected children.

As Pakistan grapples with this disheartening surge in child sexual abuse cases, the urgency for robust preventive measures, strengthened laws, and comprehensive support networks has become undeniable.