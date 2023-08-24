Local Cigarette Manufacturers Agree on Implementation of Track and Trace System

Around 20 local cigarette manufacturing companies have signed agreements with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the implementation of the Track and Trace System at their manufacturing premises.

Highly placed officials told ProPakistani that the local units are ultimately ready to implement the system. The vacation of stay orders from the courts and deputation of Inland Revenue officials at the manufacturing premises of the local units has forced them to start implementation of the system at their factories.

In the absence of the stay orders, the FBR has aggressively pursued local units to implement the track and trace system. After the legal battle of 1-2 years with the local companies, the FBR has finally won and enforced the system at the premises of local companies.

The Track and Trace System is at different stages of implementation at the local cigarette manufacturing units. Almost all units have signed the agreements with the FBR and started implementation of the system. One company has fully implemented the system. Six local companies are engaged in the manual stamping process on cigarette packs. Some units have purchased applicators and others have started test runs at one production line of each unit.

However, all units within the jurisdiction of Azad Kashmir have obtained a stay order against the implementation of the said system, sources said.