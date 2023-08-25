Punjab Police Officers Rape Nurse in Faisalabad

By Asma Sajid | Published Aug 25, 2023 | 2:18 pm

In a distressing incident, two police officers have been apprehended after reportedly sexually abusing a nurse in Faisalabad.

The incident occurred on Friday when the victim was intercepted by the officers while waiting with her friend along Kanal Road in Samundari, Faisalabad.

Officers from the city police station, the accused allegedly assaulted the nurse before fleeing the scene.

Swift action was taken by the local authorities, who managed to apprehend both suspects shortly thereafter. The Superintendent of Police visited the victim’s residence to offer reassurance that justice was served.

Via: ARY News

>