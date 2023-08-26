Muslim Countries Dominate the List of Nations Suffering from Sleep Deprivation

A new report by PlushCare, an online health service, has ranked the countries with the highest and lowest levels of sleep.

The report found that most of the countries that struggle to get enough sleep are Muslim nations, with Qatar and Iran getting the least amount of recommended sleep.

The report used data from Sleepcycle.com to measure how many people in each country sleep for more than 10 hours, less than 5 hours, or the recommended 7 to 9 hours per night.

It also compared this data with the annual working hours data from the OECD to calculate the ratio of sleep hours to working hours in each country.

Getting seven or more hours of sleep each night is important for adults over the age of 18, according to sleep experts.

Here are the top ten countries with the lowest and the highest percentages of getting the recommended amount of sleep, as per the PlushCare study:

Experts recommend these strategies to have better sleep every night:

Exercise regularly during the day.

Avoid eating large meals close to bedtime.

Reduce alcohol and caffeine intake in the evening.

Create a dark and quiet sleeping environment and avoid using electronic devices before bed.

If you have trouble falling asleep, do not stay in bed. Get up and do something relaxing like reading or meditating in another room.

By following these simple steps, you may be able to improve your sleep quality by 2024. You can also explore our comprehensive global sleep data in this interactive table.