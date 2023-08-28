News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Here’s The Traffic Plan for Nepal vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 28, 2023 | 2:06 pm

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Multan City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued a traffic plan for Asia Cup 2023 matches in the spiritual capital of Pakistan.

According to the update, Nawan Shehr Chowk will remain closed to all traffic during the teams’ movement. For alternate routes, people can go from Kalma Chowk to Tariq Road and from Abdali Morh to Dera Adda or Cantt area. People can also take Kachehri Road and  SP Chowk and head towards Khan Plaza, Tariq  Morh, and Khanewal Road.

Roads near SP Chowk and from Kayan Pur Chowk to Bahawalpur High Pass Chowk and from the High Pass itself to the Stadium Road will remain closed at various times throughout the day due to VIP movements.

ALSO READ

The following roads and areas will also remain closed due to the match:

  • SP Chowk to Khan Plaza Chowk
  • Imperial Chowk to Askari Colony
  • Kayan Pur Road
  • Nag Shah Chowk
  • Sher Shah Interchange to Shah Rukn-e-Alam Interchange
  • 19 Kassi to Babar Chowk
  • Nau Bahar Kanal Bridge
  • Vehari Road to Babar Chowk

Spectators can park their vehicles in Fatima Jinnah Town. The authorities have been instructed to assist people in an effective and polite manner. The department has requested people to remain up to date on the traffic plan and cooperate with staff.


lens

Zubab Rana Exudes Old School Charm In Flashy Silk Saree
Read more in lens

proproperty

Blue World City and Capital Smart City Collaboration: Development of ‘Global Cosmopolis’ Underway
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>