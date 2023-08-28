Here’s The Traffic Plan for Nepal vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match

Multan City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued a traffic plan for Asia Cup 2023 matches in the spiritual capital of Pakistan.

According to the update, Nawan Shehr Chowk will remain closed to all traffic during the teams’ movement. For alternate routes, people can go from Kalma Chowk to Tariq Road and from Abdali Morh to Dera Adda or Cantt area. People can also take Kachehri Road and SP Chowk and head towards Khan Plaza, Tariq Morh, and Khanewal Road.

Roads near SP Chowk and from Kayan Pur Chowk to Bahawalpur High Pass Chowk and from the High Pass itself to the Stadium Road will remain closed at various times throughout the day due to VIP movements.

The following roads and areas will also remain closed due to the match:

SP Chowk to Khan Plaza Chowk

Imperial Chowk to Askari Colony

Kayan Pur Road

Nag Shah Chowk

Sher Shah Interchange to Shah Rukn-e-Alam Interchange

19 Kassi to Babar Chowk

Nau Bahar Kanal Bridge

Vehari Road to Babar Chowk

Spectators can park their vehicles in Fatima Jinnah Town. The authorities have been instructed to assist people in an effective and polite manner. The department has requested people to remain up to date on the traffic plan and cooperate with staff.