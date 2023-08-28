Sindh Govt Schools Face Huge Free Textbook Shortage

As the new academic year nears, students attending government schools in Sindh are facing unavailability of essential course materials. This has left millions from Karachi to Kashmore without the necessary free textbooks provided by the government.

Chairman of the Sindh Textbook Board Agha Sohail Pathan disclosed to Geo News that the board had allocated a substantial budget of Rs. 41.30 billion for textbooks. This allocation was intended to secure 2.25 billion sets of books, but regrettably, only 3 million have been successfully acquired.

He blamed this shortage on several factors, citing the escalating value of the dollar, the previous administration of the Sindh Textbook Board, and the taluka education officers.

The chairman emphasized that a potential solution lies in an emergency loan from the government. He suggested that, with immediate financial support, the deficit could be addressed within a span of 15 to 20 days through expedited tender procedures. The fate of countless students now hangs in the balance until the government provides them with textbooks.