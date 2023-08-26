Punjab Governor Orders Universities to Put More Effort Into Stopping Sexual Harassment

Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman has taken a decisive step towards curbing sexual harassment incidents within universities. In an official directive on Friday, the governor established a framework for universities to address and prevent instances of sexual harassment. This comes in the wake of incidents of sexual harassment within educational institutions.

The directive orders universities to follow specific measures to establish a safer environment for all members of their communities. The governor emphasized that protection against sexual harassment is vital to maintaining an atmosphere conducive to learning and personal growth. He sternly stated that any form of sexual harassment would not be tolerated.

The outlined measures include the establishment of Inquiry Committees for investigating complaints, expediting the resolution process within 45 days, and designating a senior female faculty member as a focal person to receive all reports. The focal person, situated outside the university’s management structure, will ensure confidentiality and privacy when handling complaints.

Additionally, the policy should be included within the university’s code of conduct, translating it into local languages, raising awareness through various means, and implementing a ‘Code of Conduct’ that clearly defines unacceptable behaviors and their consequences.

Universities have been urged to create a transparent and accessible ‘Complaint Mechanism,’ educating both students and staff on recognizing, preventing, and responding to sexual harassment. The directive also emphasizes the establishment of a robust monitoring and evaluation system to continuously improve the effectiveness of the response mechanism.