Punjab’s Special-Health Dept. Allocates Rs 2.65 Billion for Cardiac Stents

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) in Punjab has finalized the purchase rates of cardiac stents to be distributed across 10 major hospitals. With an anticipated expenditure of Rs. 2.65 billion, the acquisition has received the official endorsement of the Central Purchase Committee.

Drug-eluting stents will be priced at Rs. 48,713 and manufactured by a private enterprise. 54,600 stents will be procured and distributed strategically among the 10 designated cardiac institutes.

ALSO READ Aga Khan University Receives Prestigious International Award

The Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore is set to receive the largest 15,000 stent allotment, followed by the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) and the Ch. Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) in Wazirabad and Multan, with 6,000 and 8,000 stents respectively. Meanwhile, the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) will obtain 9,000 stents.

Further distribution will see 3,000 stents allocated to Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology in Bahawalpur and Mayo Hospital in Lahore. Jinnah Hospital in Lahore will receive 1,500 stents, while Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan and Nishtar Hospital in Multan are set to procure 600 and 500 stents respectively.