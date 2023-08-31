News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Hyundai Porter Pickup Gets a New Comfort Feature

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 31, 2023 | 4:41 pm

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) has launched three variants of Porter pickup trucks with air-conditioning.

In a notification for the dealers, the company noted that it has always focused on customer input and market dynamics to produce the best-in-class products.

“In response to the demand for Porter H-100 with factory-installed AC, we are pleased to introduce three new variants of the vehicle,” the statement reads. It adds that these new versions are in addition to the currently existing ones, giving the clients a wide choice.

The following are the ex-factory prices of the new variants according to Hyundai:

  • Porter Deck Less – Rs. 3,899,000
  • Porter Flat Deck – Rs. 3,919,000
  • Porter High Deck – Rs. 3,939,000

It bears mentioning that the aforementioned variants have air conditioning as standard. In comparison, the prices of earlier variants are Rs. 3,789,000, Rs. 3,809,000, and Rs. 3,829,000, respectively. It means the pricing difference between new and old models is up to Rs. 110,000.

Porter is among the most popular single-cabin pickup trucks in Pakistan. The launch of AC variants will likely boost its popularity.


>