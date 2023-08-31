Rare Super Blue Moon Photos From Around The World

A captivating assortment of enchanting photographs captured across the globe has unveiled the breathtaking occurrence of a super blue moon, an astronomical spectacle poised to remain hidden from view for the next 14 years.

With its cycle spanning roughly 29 and a half days, the moon occasionally aligns itself with the full moon at both the beginning and end of a month, resulting in a phenomenon known as a ‘blue moon’. Strikingly, this rarity gave rise to the idiom ‘once in a blue moon’, even though the moon’s hue remains unchanged.

Simultaneously, the celestial stage welcomed the presence of a Super Blue Moon, gracing the heavens when a full moon coincided with its nearest approach to Earth, an event scientifically referred to as ‘perigee’ by NASA. Despite its name, the moon’s physical appearance remains unaltered; however, it radiates a remarkably heightened luminosity—approximately 30 percent brighter than usual—while appearing about 14 percent larger.

This occurrence marks the first instance in five years where two supermoons have illuminated the night sky within a single month. Such a phenomenon is not anticipated to recur until the year 2037. Unlike fleeting comets or transient shooting stars, supermoons dominate the nocturnal canvas with their commanding presence.

Distinguished astronomer Professor Don Pollacco, affiliated with the University of Warwick, elucidates that the moon’s apparent size can occasionally rival that of the sun due to its close proximity.