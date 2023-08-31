Sindh Bans Physical Punishment in Private Schools

The Education Department in Sindh has taken a proactive measure to address the increasing cases of physical violence against students within educational institutions.

Consequently, a comprehensive prohibition on the use of corporal punishment has been implemented across all private schools.

Leading this initiative is Ahmed Khan, serving as the Additional Director of the Education Department.

Ahmed Khan has expressed deep apprehension regarding the escalating instances of corporal punishment in school settings. He emphasized the department’s unwavering dedication to cultivating a secure and favorable learning atmosphere.

Incorporated as an essential component within school registration certificates, this prohibition clearly demonstrates the department’s commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of students.

Supporting this move is Rafia Javed, the official spokesperson for the Education Department.

Rafia Javed asserted with conviction that any educational institution discovered to be in breach of this prohibition will be subjected to legal repercussions.

The department’s watchfulness is primarily aimed at guaranteeing strict adherence to this regulation and holding schools accountable for their conduct.

Addressing parental concerns, the spokesperson urged parents to immediately report any incidents involving physical punishment.

Enabling the Education Department with authority, the legislation from 2005 empowers it to potentially revoke the registration of schools that persistently infringe upon this prohibition, underscoring the gravity with which this issue is being handled.