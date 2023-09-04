Bayfikr – The One Stop Payments App for all Pakistanis

Bayfikr, a UK-based Fintech, has now launched their unique charity & bill payments mobile application for all overseas Pakistanis on 14th August 2023.

Bayfikr aims to make it simple for Pakistani expats to pay their bills in Pakistan. Expanding operations globally, it plans to quickly become a major player in this value add remittance space.

Unlike the existing money transfer apps, Bayfikr gives much-needed control to Overseas Pakistanis by enabling them to make instant and direct bill payments to Pakistan along with zakat and charity features.

So, instead of sending just cash, users can check & pay their bills in Pakistan directly from their international cards. Currently, the fintech has on-boarded 300+ Pakistani billers and businesses, and is working on adding many more in the coming weeks.

The management is also in talks for on-boarding well-known real estate projects so Overseas Pakistanis can keep up with installment plans.

Bayfikr was founded by expat Pakistanis who realized that the existing remittance solutions were not fully catering to the unique needs of the Pakistani diaspora residing abroad.

Overseas Pakistanis send USD 31Bn to Pakistan annually and there needed to be a unique app to support their requirements.

CEO Rascim Khattak said, “Approximately 70% of funds sent to support families back home is used for rent, bill payments, school & hospital fees, and real estate installments. None of the existing players were attending to these requirements. So, we decided to create Bayfikr to support our people”.

He further stated that Bayfikr was tailor-made for the Pakistani community is now available to all Pakistanis residing anywhere in the world.

In addition to billers, Bayfikr has also added well-established Pakistan-based charities so Overseas Pakistanis can extend their help to those in need back home.

Bayfikr is on a mission to help the community and it was revealed that a portion of the profits go towards various Pakistan-based charities.

Users based in UAE, Saudi Arabia, USA, Canada, Europe and the UK can download the app via link www.bayfikr.net/sm.aspx.