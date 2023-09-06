Businessmen Urged to Act as SIFC’s Ambassadors for Attracting Investment

After engagements with the community in Karachi, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Wednesday organized an exclusive interaction with the business community of Lahore.

SIFC’s team conducted comprehensive briefs, giving the wholesome perspective of the SIFC initiative. The activity amply projected the latent potential of Pakistan and opportunities for investors in the key sectors of Agri/ Livestock, IT, Minerals, and Energy besides, highlighting policy-level interventions being pursued through the SIFC forum to improve the overall investment environment.

The business community was taken into confidence and urged to act as SIFC’s ambassadors for attracting investments in the country; all-out support and facilitation from SIFC were also assured for realizing such endeavors by domestic investors.

The event culminated with an interactive session, providing the business community with the opportunity to exchange their views related to investment. The businessmen showed great interest in asking queries related to diverse investment opportunities being offered through the SIFC platform and the investment environment in general.