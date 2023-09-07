CDWP Clears Four Development Projects Worth Rs. 126.2 Billion

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) cleared four development projects worth Rs. 126.2 billion during its meeting held on Thursday under the Deputy Chairmanship of the Planning Commission Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Chief Economist, Members Planning Commission, and representatives from the various ministries.

ALSO READ Govt Increases Profit Margins of Petroleum Dealers and Companies

The forum has recommended Thar Coal Rail Connectivity with the existing Railway Network project including last-mile connectivity with Port Qasim worth Rs. 55.97 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). The Ministry of Railway is the sponsoring agency of the project. The main objective of the project is to connect Thar coal mines and Port Qasim with the Railway through New Rail Links and is aligned with the sectoral objectives of Vision 2025 by providing bulk transportation facilities according to the requirements of the growing economy.

The project has been designed to provide reliable and efficient railway infrastructure to break the geographical barriers of Thar coal and enable its transportation across the country and provide an environmentally friendly mode of coal transportation. If transported by railway, the environmental pollution will be minimal besides reducing traffic congestion on roads.

The project to enable the utilization of indigenous Thar coal to bring import bill in line with the pillar of Pakistan Vision 2025 and enable expansion of Thar coal to rationalize fuel costs thus bringing reduction in the cost of production of electricity besides ensuring the uplift of local populace of Tharparkar through generation of royalty and job creation.

The coal demand in Pakistan is mainly driven by two major sectors, i.e., the Power Sector and the Cement industry. The demand for coal will further increase due to upcoming capacity additions in both the Power and Cement sectors. With the successful commercial operation of indigenous coal power plants in Thar coal fields, it is imperative that growing coal demand should be met through Thar coal to displace imported coal. Such initiatives have already been noticed where upcoming coal-based power capacity addition is being designed on Thar coal.

The forum also recommended the Construction of New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) 3rd revised to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) worth 60.208 billion. The 3rd Revised Project PC-I envisages the construction of NGIA along with allied facilities over a piece of land already acquired measuring 4,300 acres.

The forum has cleared the Improvement/ Widening of Spera Ragha Road from Khanozai Cross to Loralai Killa Saifullah, worth Rs. 6.121 billion. The government of Balochistan is the sponsoring agency of the project. The revised project envisages the improvement and widening of a 92.5-kilometer-long existing single-lane road to a two-lane facility from Khanozai (N-50) cross to Loralai – Killa Saifullah (N-70). The project road will connect the National Highway (N-50) with the National Highway (N-70). After completion, the project will serve as the main route to connect the central cities of Northern Balochistan to Southern Punjab.

Presently the road is single lane and is in very bad condition and can’t be used for mobility. The locals and transporters are facing many difficulties.

ALSO READ SBP Reserves Fall For Third Straight Week to $7.7 Billion

The forum also cleared the Special Repair of 600 Passenger Coaches and 1,200 Bogies Wagons worth Rs. 3.95 billion. The objective of this project is to procure essentially required imported/locally manufactured spares and to carry out the special repair, heavy repair, and defend maintenance of stabled 600 coaches & 1,200 bogie wagons comprising 227 air-conditioned passenger coaches with the latest facilities.