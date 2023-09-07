Pakistan-Born KTrade Breaks into Saudi Market for Financial Education

Saudi Arabia’s ANB Capital has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UK-based Oxford Frontier Capital (OFC) to launch KTrade, an education technology (EdTech) platform that will educate the Saudi youth on financial concepts and on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing.

KTrade’s mission is to promote financial literacy in Saudi Arabia, which is one of the objectives of the Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP) and is in alignment with the Vision 2030 pillar of creating a thriving economy. The platform will offer a gamified experience in investment management. Users will participate in investment courses, earn online certifications, and manage simulated investment portfolios.

Khalid S. Al-Ghamdi, CEO of ANB Capital stated,

Our partnership with OFC, a global fintech leader, reaffirms our commitment not only to bringing new and exciting investment opportunities to the Kingdom’s investor community but to ensure that these opportunities contribute to the fulfillment of the national agenda. For us, KTrade isn’t just a platform; it’s empowerment, inclusion, and a symbol of our social responsibility as a corporate citizen. We firmly believe in the potential of our talented youth and their ability to shape the future of the Saudi capital markets. Our role is to help break down barriers and make financial literacy accessible to everyone, confident that together, we will illuminate the path to a brighter Saudi future.

Ali Khwaja, the CEO of OFC, commented on the occasion,

Vision 2030 is a catalyst for a renaissance in not just Saudi Arabia but in the entire region. Saudi Arabia is the region’s North Star. KTrade aims to support Vision 2030 goals of enhancing the savings rate, developing the capital markets and promoting sustainability. This is an exciting time for Saudi Arabia in general but for the Saudi youth in particular. They are optimistic, energetic, happy and eager to learn and lead. We are delighted to be a part of this historic transformation and honored to have ANB Capital as our partner in our mission.

ANB Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ANB, is a Saudi capital market institution. Its activities include dealing in securities, arranging corporate finance transactions, advising clients on investments, maintaining custody of securities, managing our clients’ investments, and managing funds that invest in different types of securities or asset classes.

ANB Capital commenced its operations in January 2008 and its paid-up capital as of 30 June 2022 was SAR 1,000 million.