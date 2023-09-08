Here’s How Many Doctors are Registered With PMDC

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) proudly announced today that the number of registered doctors under its jurisdiction has reached an impressive 274,994. This significant milestone highlights the council’s commitment to the medical community and the enhancement of healthcare services nationwide.

The Pakistan Medical Council has been resolute in addressing the concerns of doctors, students, and relevant stakeholders. In just nine months, the Licensing Department has achieved remarkable feats, including the issuance of 41,004 renewals, 13,208 provisional registrations for recent graduates, and 13,888 full registrations for doctors who have successfully completed their house jobs.

Furthermore, 9,440 good-standing certificates were provided to doctors planning to work abroad, easing their transition.

In an effort to recognize and support medical professionals with additional postgraduate qualifications, the council has granted 2,806 registrations.

President of PMDC, Prof. Dr. Rizwan, emphasized the department’s dedication to facilitating doctors, students, and stakeholders for the greater good of Pakistan. He sternly warned against negligence and urged all doctors to ensure the timely revalidation of their registration certificates.