European Union Launches Project to Enhance Migrant Protection in Pakistan

The European Union (EU) has unveiled an ambitious project aimed at bolstering migrant protection in Pakistan and several other countries including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan.

Titled ‘Improving Migration Management and Migrant Protection,’ the initiative will address various facets of migration, with a particular focus on combating irregular migration, human trafficking, and migrant smuggling.

In Islamabad, EU Ambassador Dr. Riina Kionka announced this project, emphasizing the EU’s commitment to invest five million euros to facilitate the expansion and continuity of migrant resource centers in Pakistan. These centers, located in Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar, are instrumental in providing counseling and guidance to aspiring migrants and returnees, a crucial step in ensuring safe and informed migration.

One of the objectives of this endeavor is to highlight risks associated with irregular migration, a prevalent practice in the Silk Route region. Migrants who take this perilous path often find themselves vulnerable to human trafficking, exploitation, and abuse throughout their migration journey, with migrant women facing particularly heightened risks.

The project will be executed by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), a European organization dedicated to addressing global migration challenges. ICMPD’s involvement is expected to enhance awareness regarding the dangers of irregular migration and create mechanisms for the protection of migrants. Additionally, the project will promote informed decision-making regarding migration at the individual, family, and community levels.

As irregular migration continues to pose threats and challenges in the Silk Route region, the EU’s investment underscores its commitment to mitigating these risks and improving the overall well-being of migrants. Through enhanced protection measures and informed guidance, this project seeks to create a safer and more secure environment for those embarking on migration journeys in pursuit of better opportunities and livelihoods.