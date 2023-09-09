Pakistani Rupee Bounces Back Against UAE Dirham Following Crackdown on Illegal Dollar Trade

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 9, 2023 | 3:24 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Pakistani rupee (PKR), which had been weakening against the US dollar (USD) and the UAE dirham (AED) due to economic strains and heightened dollar demand, has begun to recover.

This improvement can be largely attributed to the government’s action against illegal dollar trading.

ALSO READ

Earlier this week, PKR had depreciated to 90 against the AED in the open market. However, by Friday, after the government’s intervention, it had strengthened to 85.

By Saturday morning, xe.com recorded the rupee at 83.8 against the AED—a noteworthy recovery. It is worth mentioning here that PKR stood at 61.7 against AED at the beginning of this year.

The rupee had also experienced pressure after the government allowed increased imports, thus elevating the dollar demand.

ALSO READ

Earlier, General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Army chief, visited Karachi, where he held discussions with businessmen and industrialists, assuring them of consistent transparency in dollar exchange and interbank rates.

On the same Saturday, xe.com listed the rupee’s rate at 308 against the dollar, while it stood at 301 in the domestic market.

Meanwhile, financial analysts underscore the need for economic reforms and the growth of exports to ensure the rupee’s future stability.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Nausheen Shah Wants To Slap Bollywood’s Kangana Ranaut
Read more in lens

proproperty

Etihad Town Achieves Early Possession of Phase II, Continuing the Legacy of Before Time Delivery 
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>