UAE Warns of Hackers Targeting Apple and Android Users

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 9, 2023 | 1:46 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The UAE’s Cyber Security Council has sounded an alarm about a cyber threat that could impact Apple and Android device users.

In a recent tweet, it highlighted an emergency update from Apple addressing a critical security flaw. It also mentioned three specific vulnerability codes for Android users.

ALSO READ

For the tech-savvy, these codes are CVE-2023-41064, CVE-2023-41061, and CVE-2023-35674.

In simple terms, these glitches could let hackers sneak into your device, access your private info, and even take complete control of your phone or tablet.

The council strongly recommends downloading the newest updates from both Apple and Android to stay protected.

A group called Citizen Lab, which keeps a close eye on digital threats, uncovered that spyware tied to the company NSO was exploiting the recent flaw in Apple gadgets.

ALSO READ

This became clear when Citizen Lab stumbled upon this spyware on an Apple device belonging to someone from a Washington group.

Apple advised using “Lockdown Mode” on Apple devices to prevent this attack. This flaw could compromise iPhones, especially those running iOS 16.6, even if the owner does nothing.

However, the most recent update addresses the issue. So, be sure to update your devices as soon as possible.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Nausheen Shah Wants To Slap Bollywood’s Kangana Ranaut
Read more in lens

proproperty

Etihad Town Achieves Early Possession of Phase II, Continuing the Legacy of Before Time Delivery 
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>