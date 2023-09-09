UAE Warns of Hackers Targeting Apple and Android Users

The UAE’s Cyber Security Council has sounded an alarm about a cyber threat that could impact Apple and Android device users.

In a recent tweet, it highlighted an emergency update from Apple addressing a critical security flaw. It also mentioned three specific vulnerability codes for Android users.

ALSO READ Google Pixel 8 Series Fully Revealed in Teaser Video Ahead of Launch

نوه مجلس الأمن السيبراني الإماراتي إلى التحديث الطارئ الذي أصدرته شركتي أبل وأندرويد لمعالجة ثغرات أمنية خطيرة تحمل رقم CVE-2023-41064 وCVE-2023-41061 لأجهزة أبل، وثغرة رقم CVE-2023-35674 لأجهزة أندرويد، والتي تؤثر على منتجاتهما المختلفة؛ حيث تسمح هذه الثغرات بالوصول إلى معلومات… pic.twitter.com/4Sv0YJ7nNL — Cyber Security Council (@cscgovae) September 8, 2023

For the tech-savvy, these codes are CVE-2023-41064, CVE-2023-41061, and CVE-2023-35674.

In simple terms, these glitches could let hackers sneak into your device, access your private info, and even take complete control of your phone or tablet.

The council strongly recommends downloading the newest updates from both Apple and Android to stay protected.

A group called Citizen Lab, which keeps a close eye on digital threats, uncovered that spyware tied to the company NSO was exploiting the recent flaw in Apple gadgets.

ALSO READ Powerful Earthquake Hits Morocco, Leaving Hundreds Dead

This became clear when Citizen Lab stumbled upon this spyware on an Apple device belonging to someone from a Washington group.

Apple advised using “Lockdown Mode” on Apple devices to prevent this attack. This flaw could compromise iPhones, especially those running iOS 16.6, even if the owner does nothing.

However, the most recent update addresses the issue. So, be sure to update your devices as soon as possible.