AsiaPak Investments Buys Bol Network and Appoints New CEO

One of Pakistan’s leading media groups, Bol Network, has been acquired by AsiaPak Investments.

Bol will remain headquartered in Karachi with a nationwide presence, according to an official press release issued by the company.

AsiaPak Investments is an investment company with offices in Karachi, Lahore, and, Islamabad. It invests only in Pakistan; its sectors include infrastructure, energy, power, transport, logistics, and, technology.

Sameer Chishty, newly installed Chairman and CEO of Bol Network, is a seasoned international technology investor in Asia and the Middle East.

He said, “Amazing progress is being made globally in digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and, telecommunications. The impact is being felt across the entire media ecosystem, including content creation, news, entertainment, gaming, music, education, communication, and, community. As a General Partner at SparkLabs Group investing in over 500 technology companies in China, Korea, Saudi Arabia, and other countries, I have seen first-hand the potential these technologies have in changing lives, transforming societies, growing economies. And these are exactly the kinds of opportunities that must be made available for all Pakistanis”.

He also added, “The new Bol Network promises powerful ways of generating and distributing content so we may all teach and we may all learn. We will empower users to engage their communities on issues important to them. Bol will enable Pakistanis to generate content in Bol studios captured by Bol cameras on Bol satellite TV and on global online social media assisted by Bol. We will all make our voices heard. Together we will know more, do more, and, be more. Bol invites our viewers, our advertisers, our employees, as well as our future employees, to join us on this mission”.

Bol operates the leading news and entertainment channels for Pakistanis globally. Bol is unique among media groups to own its own studio production facilities. It also operates market-leading media technology with global reach on multiple broadcast and digital platforms.