Sukkur’s Newly Opened Bridge Collapses During Inauguration by Mayor and District Chairman

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 11, 2023 | 11:10 am

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

A newly inaugurated bridge in Sukkur collapsed moments after its inauguration by Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan Shaikh, and District Chairman, Kumail Hyder Shah.

A video of Mayor Sukkur, the brother of PPP’s former MNA Nauman Shaikh and son of former Senator Islamuddin Shaikh, crossing the new bridge, as it collapses with a large crowd, has gone viral on social media.

ALSO READ

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by the District Chairman, who is the son of Ex-MNA, Nasir Hussain Shah.

In the viral footage, local officials, including the mayor and chairman, can be seen crossing the bridge, which eventually collapses. As the bridge crumbles, panic ensues, revealing the apparent overload and potential subpar material quality.

The bridge’s purpose was to provide a route to the recently introduced ferry boats and jet skis in the city.

ALSO READ

Further controversy has arisen as some individuals accompanying the mayor and chairman can be seen urging the person making the video of the incident to stop recording. This has led to questions if there were known concerns about the bridge’s safety before its inauguration.

It has yet to be revealed if investigations have been launched into the cause of the collapse.

Note: The feature image is for illustrative purposes only.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Ansab Jahangir Sicily Luxury Pret- Pictures, Prices and More
Read more in lens

proproperty

Etihad Town Achieves Early Possession of Phase II, Continuing the Legacy of Before Time Delivery 
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>