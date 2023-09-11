Sukkur’s Newly Opened Bridge Collapses During Inauguration by Mayor and District Chairman

A newly inaugurated bridge in Sukkur collapsed moments after its inauguration by Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan Shaikh, and District Chairman, Kumail Hyder Shah.

A video of Mayor Sukkur, the brother of PPP’s former MNA Nauman Shaikh and son of former Senator Islamuddin Shaikh, crossing the new bridge, as it collapses with a large crowd, has gone viral on social media.

کرپشنستان سے ایک اور شاہکار سکھر میں نئے تعمیر کئے گئے پل کا افتتاح کرنے سابقہ ایم این اے نعمان اسلام شیخ اور چیئرمین سکھر سٹی پہنچے، جہاں پر پل افتتاح کے ساتھ ہی گر گیا: سکر نیوز اپڈیٹ pic.twitter.com/CoLk8oqAhk — Islamabad Updates (@IslamabadViews) September 10, 2023

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by the District Chairman, who is the son of Ex-MNA, Nasir Hussain Shah.

In the viral footage, local officials, including the mayor and chairman, can be seen crossing the bridge, which eventually collapses. As the bridge crumbles, panic ensues, revealing the apparent overload and potential subpar material quality.

The bridge’s purpose was to provide a route to the recently introduced ferry boats and jet skis in the city.

Further controversy has arisen as some individuals accompanying the mayor and chairman can be seen urging the person making the video of the incident to stop recording. This has led to questions if there were known concerns about the bridge’s safety before its inauguration.

It has yet to be revealed if investigations have been launched into the cause of the collapse.

