Pakistan Launches AI Chatbot That Can Identify Your Diabetes Status

A new AI-driven diabetes assistant, named Diabot, has been introduced to assist people in Pakistan with various aspects of managing their diabetes.

This innovative tool can determine a person’s diabetes status, facilitate appointments with diabetologists, and offer valuable guidance on regulating blood sugar levels through diet management and physical exercise, according to experts.

ALSO READ You Can Now Report Medicine Shortages With This New App

Diabot is an integral component of the “Discovering Diabetes” Project, which has engaged with over 300,000 people across Pakistan since its inception in 2021. This AI-powered solution is expected to extend its reach to millions of undiagnosed diabetics and aid in effectively managing their condition.

Syed Jamshed Ahmed, Project Lead of Discovering Diabetes said:

This innovative tool offers personalized medication reminders, dietary guidance, lifestyle tips, and medication information. Any person calling on discovering diabetes’ helpline 0800-66766 would be connected with Diabot.

Syed Jamshed Ahmed explained that due to the sheer volume of calls received on the toll-free “Discovering Diabetes” hotline, they made the decision to harness the power of artificial intelligence.

ALSO READ Govt to Reward People for Uncovering Smugglers and Hoarders

This led to the development of “Diabot,” an AI-driven tool designed to address common people’s inquiries about diabetes. Diabot not only offers guidance on maintaining a healthy diet but also provides advice on calorie intake to promote fitness and overall well-being.

He said that the team behind this project is also planning to add advisory boards in the future to increase Diabot’s knowledge base.

Future phases include the establishment of an advisory boards and the expansion of Diabot’s knowledge base. We have recently partnered with Dr Essa Lab to offer subsidized lab tests for diabetic patients, making healthcare more accessible.

Via: Business Recorder