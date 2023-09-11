Govt to Reward People for Uncovering Smugglers and Hoarders

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti has unveiled an ambitious plan to crack down on hoarders and smuggling activities, vowing zero tolerance for such practices.

During a press conference on Sunday, Bugti emphasized the unwavering commitment of both state institutions and provincial authorities to combat the scourge of smuggling and hoarding.

The Minister announced cash rewards for Pakistani citizens who assist government authorities in identifying and exposing smuggling networks. He hinted at forthcoming rewards for those aiding in the identification and apprehension of illegal immigrants within the country.

ان مسائل کی وجہ سے ملک کو بہت نقصان ہوا ہے،ذخیرہ اندوزوں کے خلاف سخت ترین کارروائی کریں گے، اس برائی کے خلاف انتہائی اقدام کا فیصلہ کرلیا ہے،چند عناصر سمگلنگ کے بعد ذخیرہ اندوزی کی طرف آ گئے ہیں،ذخیرہ اندوزی کی اطلاع دینے پر انعامی رقم مختص کی جا رہی ہے، — Ministry of Interior GoP (@MOIofficialGoP) September 10, 2023

Bugti revealed that ongoing operations targeting the smuggling of essential commodities such as wheat, sugar, urea, and foreign currency, have yielded substantial recoveries in various parts of the nation.

The minister reported the arrest of 59 individuals involved in the illegal ‘hawala hundi’ business, underscoring the government’s determination to spare no one in its efforts to curb smuggling and hoarding.

Moreover, Bugti highlighted the ongoing nationwide campaign against human trafficking, with federal and provincial governments collaborating closely in this endeavor. He disclosed plans to formulate a comprehensive policy addressing the issue of illegal immigrants in the near future.