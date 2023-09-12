SNGPL Exposes Gas Theft By a Mosque in Islamabad

In a shocking revelation, the Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC) has taken decisive action against gas theft at a mosque located in Sector G-7/2 of Islamabad. A team from SNGC, tasked with monitoring and curbing gas theft, recently discovered unauthorized gas consumption at the religious facility, leading them to promptly disconnect the gas meter.

مسجد میں بھی گیس چوری، اسلام آباد کے سیکٹر جی سیون 2 میں سوئی ناردرن گیس کمپنی کی ٹیم نے مسجد میں گیس چوری پر میٹر کاٹ دیئے۔۔!! pic.twitter.com/g06xejYrjL — Khurram Iqbal (@khurram143) September 12, 2023

Gas theft has long been a concern in the region, and the authorities have been vigilant in their efforts to combat this illegal activity. The SNGPL team, acting on a tip or perhaps suspiciously high gas consumption, visited the mosque to investigate the matter further.

Upon inspection, they uncovered evidence of gas diversion, a practice that not only poses a significant safety hazard but also incurs substantial financial losses for the gas company.

The mosque’s gas meter was immediately shut off to prevent further theft. However citizens have raised concern about the move, questioning whether such actions will also be taken against people in positions of power and authority.