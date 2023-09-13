Punjab Announces Intermediate Part-II Results

By Asma Sajid | Published Sep 13, 2023 | 11:47 am

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

All Punjab educational boards, including the Rawalpindi board, have officially unveiled the gazette result for the Intermediate Part-II examinations held in 2023. A total of 61,391 candidates appeared for the examinations in the Rawalpindi district this year.

Among the candidates, a total of 62,395 students had initially enrolled, but admissions of 110 candidates were canceled, and 894 were marked as absent during the examination process. However, the highlight of this year’s results is the remarkable performance of students who managed to pass the examination.

ALSO READ

Out of the 33,111 students who successfully passed the Rawalpindi Board exam, 24,056 were male students, while 37,355 were female students. The gender-wise breakdown of successful candidates revealed that 10,584 boys and 22,527 girls secured passing grades.

Notably, girls outperformed boys with a pass rate of 60.34 percent, whereas boys achieved a pass rate of 44 percent. The overall pass percentage for candidates in the Rawalpindi Board stood at 53.93 percent.

lens

Hiba Qadir Proudly Supports Husband Arez Ahmed for Taking on Bold Intersex Role
Read more in lens

proproperty

Islamabad High Court Directs CDA to Address Car Parking Dilemma
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>