Price of Gold Remains Unchanged After Gaining Rs. 9,600 Per Tola in Previous 2 Days

After major gains in the previous two days, the price of gold in Pakistan remained unchanged on Thursday.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) remained unchanged at Rs. 219,000 per tola while the price of 10 grams stood at Rs. 188,615.

The price of the precious metal fell sharply during the last week and posted losses of Rs. 27,800 per tola. The current week also began with a decline of Rs. 2,600 per tola on Monday. However, the following two days i.e. Tuesday and Wednesday saw the price drop by Rs. 5,600 and Rs. 4,000 per tola, respectively.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.1 percent to $1,908.18 per ounce by 1121 GMT, while the US gold futures dropped by 0.2 percent to $1,929.60.