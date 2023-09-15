Sindh Govt Silent Over Malaria Outbreak Across Province

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 15, 2023 | 4:23 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Sindh is experiencing a worrying resurgence of malaria, with more than 269,000 cases reported in recent days. 

The most affected areas are Hyderabad Division (132,000+ cases), Mirpur Khas (66,000+ cases), Larkana (48,000+ cases), Sukkur (11,000+ cases), Benazirabad (5,000+ cases), and Karachi (2,000+ cases).

ALSO READ

On the other hand, the Sindh government has not taken any concrete measures to address this widespread disease. The province’s residents have urged government officials to take action before it is too late.

Malaria, a mosquito-borne disease, has an extensive global footprint, affecting millions annually. 

Global statistics stress the severity, with estimates suggesting between 350 to 500 million infections and 1 to 3 million deaths each year. The disease is mostly prevalent in poverty-stricken areas.

ALSO READ

In addition to the alarming rise in malaria, dengue fever is spreading quickly, particularly in Rawalpindi. The surge of this disease has prompted Punjab’s health officials and local authorities to heighten their vigilance.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has flagged the potential rise in malaria and dengue cases in Pakistan. 

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Internet Finds Hania Aamir’s Doppelgänger in Pakistan’s Netball Champion Nisha Sultan
Read more in lens

proproperty

29 Years On: 17,000 KP Gov’t Employees Still Dream of Their Own Homes
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>