Pakistan Imported Mobile Phones Worth Rs. 33 Billion in August

By Umer Tariq | Published Sep 17, 2023 | 6:56 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports crossed Rs. 32.7 billion in August 2023, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to PBS data, the imports in August 2023 were 71 percent higher than imports of Rs. 19.1 billion registered in the previous month i.e. July 2023.

ALSO READ

The increase in imports was much higher than the imports in the same month of the previous fiscal year (FY24), going up by 135 percent compared to imports of Rs. 13.9 billion in August 2022.

In dollar terms, the imports in August stood at $111.34 million, up 63 percent compared to July 2023 and 76 percent compared to August 2022.

The imports during the first two months of the current fiscal year i.e. July and August came in at Rs. 51.85 billion, up 131 percent compared to imports of Rs. 22.44 billion registered in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In dollar terms, the imports in July-August 2023 stood at $179.47 million, up 76 percent compared to imports of $101.86 million registered in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Umer Tariq

lens

Hollywood Star Hugh Jackman and Wife Deborra-Lee Calls It Quit After 27 Years Of Marriage
Read more in lens

proproperty

29 Years On: 17,000 KP Gov’t Employees Still Dream of Their Own Homes
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>