25 Years of Roche Diagnostics Pakistan Pioneering Healthcare Excellence

Roche Diagnostics Pakistan recently celebrated a significant milestone at the Silver Jubilee Dinner held at Karachi’s Movenpick Hotel on September 14, 2023.

This event marked 25 years of Roche Diagnostics Pakistan’s pioneering work in healthcare, where they have seamlessly blended technology with medical expertise to benefit patients and advance the healthcare ecosystem.

The evening brought together a distinguished gathering, including partners, stakeholders, healthcare professionals, business leaders, hospitals, laboratories, government officials and media partners. It was an opportunity to highlight the significant contributions made by these stakeholders and commemorate a quarter-century of innovation.

Abdul Qayyum, Country Manager of Roche Diagnostics Pakistan, expressed the significance of this milestone, saying, “Beyond celebrations, Bemisaal 25 Saal is a testament to a quarter-century of pushing boundaries and redefining possibilities together with our valued partners. Reflecting on 25 years, our partnerships echo our unwavering commitment – here to stay, to contribute, and to make a lasting difference for patients.”

Thilo Brenner, Head of Sub-region at Roche Diagnostics Asia-Pacific, emphasized the company’s global legacy of over 125 years and its 25-year commitment to Pakistan. Roche Diagnostics aims to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, increase sustainable funding, and enhance access to innovative diagnostics.

Roche Diagnostics Pakistan has been instrumental in equipping laboratories with precise insights and empowering healthcare professionals to make better treatment decisions. Their offerings encompass a wide range, from diagnostics to data-driven insights, ultimately leading to improved patient care. At the core of their mission is personalized healthcare, driven by genetic makeup, promoting vitality, and adapting to evolving healthcare needs through continuous innovation.

Collaboration has been a key driver of Roche Diagnostics Pakistan’s journey. They actively foster strategic partnerships and contribute to the improvement of the healthcare system, particularly in addressing the needs of patients with complex diseases.

Sustainability is a guiding principle for Roche Diagnostics Pakistan, as they look ahead to tackle future healthcare challenges. Their leadership in research and development is focused on cutting-edge diagnostics, ensuring rapid, comprehensive, and sustainable access to their innovations. With the largest network of technical specialists and engineers in Pakistan, they provide 24/7 customer support.

The Silver Jubilee Dinner served as a tribute to Roche Diagnostics Pakistan’s remarkable 25-year journey, one that has significantly influenced the future of healthcare. As they move forward, their commitment to pushing the boundaries of healthcare innovation, strengthening partnerships, and contributing to the betterment of healthcare in Pakistan and beyond remains resolute.