Proton Pakistan Resumes Production of Proton Saga Amid Challenging Times

Proton Pakistan, a leading automobile manufacturer, announced the resumption of its plant operations, signaling a strong comeback after an 8-month hiatus due to stringent government regulations and unfavourable economic conditions.

In an exciting turn of events for automobile enthusiasts, the much-awaited Proton Saga is now back on the production lines. Despite facing stiff competition in the market, the Proton Saga continues to be a favoured choice among buyers due to its affordability, array of features, and impeccable safety standards. Interested customers can now purchase the Proton Saga from Proton dealerships with immediate availability.

Additionally, building on the momentum, Proton Pakistan is also set to restart the production of the Proton X70 in October, taking another step towards setting new standards in automotive excellence.

In a bid to enhance its customer service, Proton Pakistan has strategically established 35 new dealerships in the key cities of Lahore and Faisalabad. This move not only reinforces the company’s dedication to offering unmatched customer experiences but also shows its resolve to strengthen its presence in the region. While the company is expanding its network, some existing dealers have decided to pursue other ventures in the market.

Residents of Lahore and Faisalabad can look forward to receiving top-notch services from Proton Pakistan’s newly inaugurated dealerships.

The restart of Proton Pakistan’s operations surely brings a fresh wave of optimism to the country’s automotive sector, and the coming months will be crucial in determining its trajectory in the market.