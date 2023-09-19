Severe Petrol Shortage Expected Across Pakistan as Tanker Association Observes Strike

Pakistan is at risk of a severe oil shortage after the Oil Tankers Association halted deliveries on Monday. This comes at a time when oil prices are already high, causing further concern for consumers.

Abdul Sami Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA), reported that several petrol pumps in Karachi are depleting their reserves. Meanwhile, stations in the upcountry regions have not been affected as of now.

Earlier disruptions were reported in the petrol and diesel distribution chain, specifically from terminals in Keamari and Port Qasim in Karachi. However, intervention by law enforcement agencies ensured that oil supplies resumed in various regions.

The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) had previously alerted the oil ministry about potential supply issues, particularly in light of the ongoing tanker strike.

Adding to the complexity, Noman Ali Butt, spokesperson for the All Pakistan Oil Contractor Association (Islamabad Region), announced that oil deliveries have been temporarily suspended in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Noman highlighted that discussions with relevant ministries are underway, and a conclusive meeting is expected soon.

The association is demanding an increase in freight rates, an increase in their oil pipeline transportation quota from 30 percent to 65 percent, and permission to use older vehicles for oil distribution.