ZTBL to Hand Over 1,000 Tablets For Empowering Farmers

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL), a premier financial institution geared towards developing the agriculture sector has joined forces with a top telecom company to accelerate the digitalization of the agriculture sector by equipping ZTBL’s field force with 1,000 tablets, enabling farmers to access loans with unprecedented ease and convenience.

In a ceremony held on September 18, CEO of a Telcom company, and Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, President and CEO of ZTBL signed the MoU.

The partnership will serve as the gateway to streamlined financial services for rural farmers, enabling ZTBL’s field force to visit farmers’ doorsteps, guide them through the loan application process, and remove the hassle of paperwork and long waits.

Sharing his thoughts on the development, Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, President and CEO of ZTBL, said, “This collaboration with telcom company is a significant step towards realizing our vision of a digitally empowered agriculture sector. We are committed to providing our farmers with access to financial services that are both convenient and efficient. With the support of telco, we aim to facilitate every farmer’s journey towards financial prosperity”.

The smart tablets handed over to farmers by ZTBL are equipped with biometric features for customers’ verification, digital lead generation, and collection of loan recovery. For ZTBL and its beneficiaries, the latest smart devices carry immense importance for it would help farmers resolve their issues at doorsteps instead of physically visiting bank branches.