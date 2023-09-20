Experience the Convenience of Fuel and Vehicle Management at Your Fingertips with PSO DIGICASH

Imagine the stress of rushing to the office in the morning, only to realize that you need to stop at the fuelling station but don’t have any cash on you. Panic sets in. But wait! We have the perfect solution, and all you need is your smartphone!

Introducing the DIGICASH Wallet, the latest convenience at your fingertips. This is not just another app with empty promises, but a true companion for your vehicle. With DIGICASH, you can enjoy the ease of cashless payments and added security features, along with a wide range of functionalities designed to make your life easier as a modern hustler.

No longer do you need to worry about carrying cash or struggling to find the right engine oil for your vehicle. DIGICASH goes above and beyond by offering fuel analytics, engine oil suggestions, and change reminders. It even allows you to transfer funds or points to help out a friend or family member in need.

The DIGICASH Wallet is not just about making payments easier, it’s about digitizing your entire refueling and vehicle management experience.

Whether you’re a car enthusiast or a new driver, DIGICASH has something for everyone. Explore features like fuel analytics, which allows you to track and compare your monthly fuel expenses, identify patterns, and manage your fuel budget more wisely. If you’re new to vehicle maintenance, the engine oil suggestions and oil change reminders will be a lifesaver. Simply add your vehicle to the app, and it will suggest the suitable engine oil for you, while also sending reminders to ensure your car engine stays healthy.

And that’s not all. You can also find nearby fueling stations, transfer funds or points, and even get a supplementary fuel card for your family or drivers. DIGICASH also offers the convenience of booking PSO On Wheels for your oil change service, right at your doorstep.

But wait, there’s more! DIGICASH provides incredible loyalty rewards. When you sign up and add your first vehicle, you’ll receive 100 loyalty points. If you refer a friend and they start using DIGICASH, you’ll get PKR 50 cashback. And with the DIGICASH Wallet, you can access an entire collection of BOGO vouchers.

To top it all off, DIGICASH is offering an amazing promotion called “Refuel for Free Fuel!” They’re giving away more than 10,000 liters of free fuel to over 70 winners, with the mega prize being 1,000 liters. To enter the lucky draw, all you have to do is download the Fuelink app, activate your DIGICASH Wallet, and purchase fuel worth PKR 5,000 before October 7th, 2023.

We highly recommend trying out the DIGICASH Wallet and experiencing the easier journey for yourself. Say goodbye to the hassle of carrying cash and managing your vehicle.

Let DIGICASH be your trusted vehicle buddy!