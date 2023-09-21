Hafeez Lashes Out at Journalist Over ‘Fake News’ on World Cup Squad

Former Pakistan captain, Mohammad Hafeez, has criticized a journalist for spreading fake news regarding his involvement in the selection of the national team.

Hafeez stated that it is unethical for the reporter to spread baseless news about his interference in the selection process.

“Mentioning my name in fabricated news is extremely unethical for a journalist,” Hafeez replied to a journalist.

Mentioning my name in fabricated news is extremely unethical from a journalist @iamqadirkhawaja https://t.co/k6lT35Dkbc — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 21, 2023

Yesterday, a journalist reported that Hafeez and Misbah-ul-Haq, members of the Technical Committee, were not pleased with the selection of Mohammad Haris.

It was reported that both former cricketers preferred Sarfaraz Ahmed in the national squad instead of selecting Mohammad Haris as a reserve wicket-keeper.

Reports also indicated that Hafeez and Misbah were interested in including Imad Wasim in the squad and showed no interest in selecting Hasan Ali.

“Hasan Ali is not the only bowler left for us. There are also fast bowlers; consider them too. Arshad Iqbal, Aamir Jamal, and Zaman Khan,” it was reported.

However, the Selection Committee responded that Aamir Jamal has fitness issues, and the performance of Zaman Khan in domestic ODIs is not up to the mark.

It is worth noting that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Selection Committee is likely to announce the national squad for the 2023 World Cup in India today.