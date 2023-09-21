Planning Minister Directs Accelerating Development of SEZs

Caretaker Planning Minister Muhammad Sami Saeed while reviewing progress on Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) directed the relevant stakeholders to accelerate the development process.

The minister issued these directions while chairing a meeting today to review the implementation status of SEZs. The meeting was attended by the Chief Economist of Pakistan Dr Nadeem Javaid, representatives from the Board of Investment, Ministry of Commence, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and CEOs of Provincial Zones.

The provincial representatives gave a detailed briefing on the implementation status of SEZs which include Rashakai Special Economic Zone, Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Bostan Special Economic Zone, ICT Model Industrial Zone, Industrial Park on Pakistan Steel Mill Land, Mirpur Industrial Zone, Mohmand Marble City and Moqpondass Special Economic Zone.

These SEZs aim to enhance industrial development, benefit local communities, and create job opportunities. The minister directed the relevant stakeholders to expedite the work on SEZs while following the deadlines. During the meeting, briefing was also given on the upcoming Belt & Road Forum.