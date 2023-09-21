Shocking Irregularities Revealed in CAA’s Pension Funds Amounting to Billions

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 21, 2023 | 4:35 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

A new report by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has found billions of dollars in discrepancies in the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) pension funds, reported ARY News.

ALSO READ

The investigation revealed that the CAA’s Finance Directorate placed an alarming fund of Rs. 47 billion from the CAA’s pension funds in various banks as “investments” without approval from their superiors, as per the report.

The investigation also found that the Rs. 47 billion invested by CAA finance officials exceeded the predetermined investment threshold of Rs. 4 to Rs. 6 billion. This means that the CAA finance officials invested far more amount than they were authorized to.

ALSO READ

The auditors tried to get comments from CAA officials during the audit, but none of them responded. This led the AGP to recommend a full investigation into the CAA finance department’s financial activities.

Via ARY News

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Sonam Bajwa Drops Jaws With Sizzling Throwback Clicks
Read more in lens

proproperty

4 CDA Officials Arrested for Unlawful Plot Transfers in Sector D-13
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>