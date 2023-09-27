Pakistan Officially Receives First LPG Shipment From Russia

By M. Bilal Farooq | Published Sep 27, 2023 | 11:30 am
Govt to Install 26 LPG Plants in Balochistan Worth Rs. 46 Billion | propakistani.pk

Pakistan has received its first shipment of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) from Russia, marking the country’s second major energy deal with Moscow.

The arrival of this substantial LPG shipment follows Pakistan’s earlier receipt of Russian crude oil, highlighting the growing energy partnership between the two nations.

The Russian embassy in Islamabad, sharing this announcement via X (formerly known as Twitter), confirmed the delivery of 100,000 metric tonnes of LPG.

This LPG consignment was transported to Pakistan through the Sarakhs Special Economic Zone in Iran. Moreover, the embassy revealed that discussions are already in progress for a second LPG shipment, although specific details regarding pricing and currency used for payment remain undisclosed at this time.

It’s worth noting that, for the Russian crude oil previously acquired by Pakistan, officials had disclosed that payments were made in Chinese currency, yet the exact cost was never made public.

Pakistan and Russia witnessed significant development last December in purchasing Oil and Gas at discounted prices. Pakistan’s reliance on energy imports remains a substantial component of its external payments, and these discounted energy imports from Russia offer a degree of respite.

This partnership is especially significant as Pakistan grapples with a pressing balance of payments challenge, which carries the risk of default on its external debt obligations. As such, the acquisition of energy resources from Russia holds strategic importance for Pakistan’s economic stability and energy security.

 

M. Bilal Farooq

Business Journalist covering Agriculture, Climate, Tech and Startups

