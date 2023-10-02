Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to Set Up a Taskforce for Promoting Digital Corporations

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reached an agreement to expand bilateral cooperation in information technology by accelerating digital transformation, promoting innovation, and developing digital infrastructure.

The agreement was signed by IT Minister Dr. Umar Saif and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah Alswaha in Riyadh, during the visit of the Pakistani delegation to the Kingdom.

According to the MoU, both countries will establish a task force to promote digital corporations.

According to the agreement, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will help each other to strengthen the sector of SMEs and start-ups. Both countries will assist each other in drafting policies, regulations, and legislation in the digitalization sector. According to the agreement, both countries will help each other in innovation, emerging technologies, research, and development.

According to the MoU, both countries will assist each other in training programs, establishing infrastructure, data centers, and centers of excellence, and will enhance digital corporations by improving connectivity. Both countries will also encourage each other’s participation in international events.

In his statement on Twitter, the caretaker IT Minister Dr Umar Saif said, “Pakistan has signed an MoU with the Ministry of Communication & IT in Saudia. This will facilitate Pakistani companies to work in KSA, provide trained IT manpower to Saudi companies, promote joint ventures with Saudi companies and establish a startup exchange program with the top Saudi tech incubators. Strategically, we will work on establishing close cooperation to setup chip manufacturing industry in Pakistan and work on electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, Agriculture technology and mining technologies. Simply overwhelmed by the support of the Saudi Minister for Communication & IT H.E. Abdullah Alswaha!”

According to the IT minister, it has been decided during the talks with Saudi Leadership to set up a special desk to facilitate Pakistani IT firms seeking to register themselves in Saudi Arabia before launching their business operations.