Cement Sales Decline by 4% in September

Cement sales in Pakistan declined by 3.95 percent in September 2023 on a year-on-year basis, according to the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association. Total Cement despatches during September 2023 were 4.115 million tons against 4.284 million tons despatched during the same month of last year.

The local cement despatches by the industry in September 2023 were 3.544 million tons compared to 3.806 million tons in September 2022, showing a decline of 6.87 percent. Export despatches increased by 19.24 percent as the volumes rose from 478,097 tons in September 2022 to 570,101 tons in September 2023.

North-based cement mills despatched 3.035 million tons cement showing a decline of 7 percent against 3.264 million tons despatches in September 2022. South-based mills despatched 1.079 million tons cement, 5.79 percent more compared to the despatches of 1.020 million tons during September 2022.

North-based cement mills despatched 2.893 million tons cement in domestic markets in September 2023 showing a decline of 7.79 percent against 3.137 million tons despatches in September 2022. South-based mills despatched 651,287 tons cement in local markets during September 2023, down 2.58 percent compared to the despatches of 668,512 during September 2022.

Exports from North-based mills increased by 12.43 percent as the quantities increased from 126,502 tons in September 2022 to 142,226 tons in September 2023. Exports from the South also increased by 21.7 percent to 427,875 tons in September 2023 from 351,595 tons during the same month last year.

During the first quarter of the current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 11.873 million tons, up 23.40 percent from 9.621 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic despatches during this period were 10.122 million tons against 8.602 million tons during the same period last year showing an increase of 17.67 percent. Export despatches were up 71.79 percent as the volumes increased to 1.751 million tons during the first three months of the current fiscal year compared to 1.019 million tons exports done during the same period of last fiscal year.

A spokesman of the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association mentioned that the industry has immense potential to grab export markets provided the government gives relief in duties and taxes to curb the cost of production to make our product competitive in international markets. Coal is a major cost element and its import duty of 5 percent needs to be abolished. We are also seriously concerned with the rising power tariff and petroleum prices, he added.