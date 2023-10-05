NEPRA Approves Rs. 1.71 Per Unit Hike In FCA For October Bills

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified a Rs. 1.71 per unit increase in the price of electricity in terms of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for ex-Wapda distribution companies (DISCOs).

The increase in tariff will be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers, according to the notification issued by the power regulator.

Moreover, the increase will be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of August 2023. Distribution companies will reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of August 2023 in the billing month of October 2023.

It is pertinent to mention here that DISCOs had filed a petition for an increase of Rs. 1. 82 per unit for units billed in August.

Last month, the power regulator notified a Rs. 1.46 per unit increase in the price of electricity in terms of fuel charges adjustment for DISCOs on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of July 2023.